Main suspect in counter setting case remanded for seven days

KUALA LUMPUR: The main suspect in a syndicate responsible for bringing in foreigners through the country’s airport using the ‘counter setting’ modus operandi has been remanded for seven days starting today.

The order to remand the man, who is in his 40s, was issued by Magistrate Mohd Sabri Ismail.

According to a source, the suspect is believed to have colluded with agents of the syndicate to bring in foreigners arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) 1 and KLIA2.

“The suspect was arrested by the Negeri Sembilan MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) on Wednesday and was remanded from Thursday until Sept 23 after an application was made by the commission at the Seremban Civil Court.

“Yesterday, the suspect was taken to the Selangor MACC office to assist in the investigation into the case, which is also being investigated by Selangor MACC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.