Malaysia achieves 43 pct of SDG indicators, far beyond the world average - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has achieved 43 per cent of all 248 indicators of the latest Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), far above the world average of 17 per cent, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to him, the performance is a sign that Malaysia has successfully faced the challenges through reforms, but it is not a permanent guarantee.

“When there is a discussion, I say don’t make measurements like that. This achievement gives only a small indication.

“But we need to ask what are the achievements of MADANI Economy’s ideals and SDGs, something that is necessary for the country and for the people.

“And if the answer is necessary, then we should speedily achieve the best performance. That to me is our benchmark,” he said in his keynote speech while officiating at the SDG Summit 2024 here today.

Therefore, he reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to achieving SDGs in the best way.

“We should do whatever is necessary to ensure that we do achieve these goals most spectacularly because that is a sign of what MADANI is all about,” he said.

Anwar added that the MADANI government is deeply committed to addressing issues of values, humanity, and compassion, going beyond the current major pillars of the SDGs, which emphasise crucial economic, social, and environmental imperatives.

“I’m appalled by the fact that we still have leaders who are still proponents of climate denial. With all this level of sophistication, knowledge and understanding, we still have that problem,” he stressed.

He said this reminds the country that there are areas and avenues for the nation to always improve.

“Economy, development and sustainability are meaningless if there is no understanding other than what is righteousness and humanity. Justice and security include the environment and climate which we can partly determine and partly accept as a statement of the laws of nature,” he said.

So, in addition to giving emphasis to the SDG framework, he said the country needs enthusiasm to make changes in line with current demands.