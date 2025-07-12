Malaysia strengthens global ties through diplomatic meetings with world leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised Malaysia’s proactive role in international diplomacy following a series of high-profile meetings with foreign dignitaries. The engagements took place alongside the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related events in Putrajaya.

Leaders and senior representatives from Australia, China, Pakistan, Turkey, Palestine, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the European Union, and the United Kingdom held discussions with Anwar. These talks explored new avenues for collaboration in trade, education, technology, humanitarian efforts, and regional stability.

“These meetings open up new areas of cooperation in trade, education, technology, humanitarianism and regional peace, which reflect Malaysia’s commitment as a principled and trusted partner on the international stage,” Anwar stated in a post on X.

The discussions reinforced Malaysia’s position as a key player in both bilateral and multilateral diplomacy. The Prime Minister’s engagements underscored the nation’s dedication to fostering strong international relationships while addressing global challenges. - Bernama