Malaysia Airlines to receive its first A300neo aircraft in 3Q 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines is set to receive its first A330neo aircraft in the third quarter this year, allowing it to serve routes across Asia, Oceania and the Middle East, said Airbus.

In a statement, the aircraft manufacturer said the introduction of the A330neo is an important component of the Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) fleet renewal strategy, initiated in 2022 with the selection of 20 A330neo aircraft.

Airbus said the A330neo recently rolled out of their paint shop in Toulouse, France, showcasing the airline’s signature Malaysia flag livery.

“The aircraft will be equipped with its state-of-the-art Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and undergo performance tests in preparation for its first flight.

“During this stage, all cabin systems will also be meticulously tested. This includes comprehensive checks of air flow and air conditioning, lighting, galleys, lavatories, seating, and in-flight entertainment systems,” it said.

Airbus said it will also conduct advanced general performance tests to ensure the aircraft meets all specifications and is ready for delivery.