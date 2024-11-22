Floods worsen in Terengganu, Perak while Kelantan latest state hit

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Terengganu and Perak has grown worse, while Kelantan has become the latest state hit by floods as of 8 pm tonight.

In TERENGGANU, the number of evacuees rose drastically to 221 people being housed in 10 relief centres compared to 29 this morning.

From that total, 114 people from 30 families are in three relief centres (Dewan Sivik Mercang, Dewan Sivik Wakaf Tapai and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Rawai) in Marang district, 32 people from eight families are in two centres (Balairaya Padang Kemunting and Balairaya Beris Nenas) in Kemaman district, 59 people from 11 families are in three centres (Dewan Sivik Paka, Balairaya Alor Mak Bah and SK Tok Kah) in Dungun district, 15 people from three families are in Balairaya Kampung Pantai in Besut, and one evacuee is at Balairaya Kampung Bintang in Setiu.

In PERAK, the number of flood evacuees rose slightly to 68 people from 23 families compared to 66 people this morning.

All evacuees are residents from Kampung Simpang Halt and are being housed in the relief centre in Dewan Orang Ramai Simpang Halt in Larut, Matang and Selama district.

In KELANTAN, Bachok is the first district to be hit by floods following continuous heavy rain since Wednesday, with 30 people from 10 families seeking shelter at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Beris Panchor.