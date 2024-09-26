Malaysia calls for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon amid rising death tolls and widespread damage to infrastructure, warning that the continued conflict could lead to a wider regional escalation.

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry expressed grave concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East and strongly condemned the attacks by the Israeli regime in Lebanon, which have claimed the lives of over 600 people and caused significant damage to infrastructure.

“Malaysia calls for an immediate end to the conflict which would otherwise risk a wider regional escalation,” the statement read.

In support of diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, the Foreign Ministry said Malaysia welcomed the Joint Statement of Sept 25 by the United States, Australia, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Qatar, which calls for an immediate ceasefire in line with UNSC Resolution 1701 (2006).

The ministry said Malaysia strongly underlines the necessity of implementing UNSC Resolution 2735 (2024) to bring to an immediate end the genocide and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

“Malaysia reaffirms its commitment to promoting peace, dialogue, and cooperation in the pursuit of justice, security as well as international peace. Malaysia continues to support all efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting solution to the ongoing conflicts,” it added.