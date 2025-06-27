Youths urged to tap into Malaysia’s booming pineapple industry

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) is encouraging young entrepreneurs to explore the thriving pineapple industry, which promises substantial economic returns and innovation opportunities.

LPNM chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali highlighted the sector’s potential for youth engagement, emphasising the role of technology and fresh perspectives in driving growth.

“Youth involvement can generate lucrative income and introduce modern approaches like IoT and mechanisation,“ he said during the 2025 Malaysian Pineapple Day celebration.

The event, themed ‘Our Pineapple, Our Pride,‘ marked its inaugural edition, aligning with World Pineapple Day on June 27.

Sheikh Umar noted that the celebration honours pineapple farmers and industry players while commemorating LPNM’s legacy since 1957.

He also revealed unofficial projections from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), estimating earnings of up to RM8,000 per farmer this year.

LPNM aims to raise this to RM10,000 under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu attended the event, reinforcing the government’s support for agri-food development.

Sheikh Umar stressed that while pineapples are not a staple food, they significantly impact Malaysia’s trade balance.

The biennial event seeks to invigorate the sector, addressing the current trade deficit in food imports versus exports.