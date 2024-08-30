Malaysia condemns Israeli aggression, urges international response to halt Zionist genocide

PUTRAJAYA: The international community must now take decisive and concrete actions to stop the Zionist Israeli regime from continuing its genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Palestinian Territories, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

According to the statement, the time for empty condemnations has passed.

It said the large-scale assaults by the Zionist Israeli regime’s security forces against the cities of Jenin, Tulkarem, Tubas, and Nablus in the West Bank in the last 48 hours clearly violate international law, including international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

The operations by the regime in the West Bank have resulted in devastation and the death of more than 600 Palestinians since Oct 2023. While continuing its military assaults in the West Bank, the regime is still bent on prolonging its ethnic cleansing and genocide in Gaza, where more than 40,000 Palestinians have been martyred.

“Malaysia unequivocally condemns the continuous brutal aggression and atrocities by the Zionist Israeli regime across the Palestinian Territories of Gaza and West Bank.

“Clearly, the Zionist Israeli regime has no interest in peace. Instead, the regime seeks to expand the war, threatening peace and security in the region,” the ministry said.

The statement said Malaysia and the rest of the international community have voiced solid support for the three-phased ceasefire proposal by the United States as endorsed by the United Nations Security Council in its Resolution 2735 (2024).

Yet, the Zionist Israeli regime keeps on moving its goalposts, further complicating the ceasefire negotiations mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

Malaysia has also voiced strong condemnation against the expansion of Israeli settlements, including actions by the Israeli settlers in the West Bank including East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, it added.

It said the Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016) clearly states that Israel’s settlement activity constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and has no legal validity, and demands Israel to stop such activities.

“In this regard, Malaysia considers the decision by the United States to sanction the Israeli settlers’ group to be in line with numerous United Nations resolutions, the fourth Geneva Convention, and the 2024 ruling by the International Court of Justice,” the statement added.

Malaysia will remain steadfast to our commitment to the Palestinian cause and continue our efforts towards the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, said the statement.

Malaysia will also work with like-minded countries for the State of Palestine’s admission to the United Nations as a full-fledged member, it added.