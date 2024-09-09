Malaysia considers, studies use of AI technology in national defence sector

SEOUL: The Ministry of Defence is considering to intensify the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the military sector to further strengthen Malaysia’s defence capabilities.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that AI technology in the military was an inevitable advancement, as it is now being utilized globally across various sectors, including defence.

He stated that his ministry needs to understand and assess the achievements of AI technology in the military field in other countries before implementing it in Malaysia.

“Therefore, the AI technology summit in the military field held (here) today provides Malaysia with an opportunity and platform to observe the use of AI technology in the defence sector in other countries that have already applied it.

“If my ministry does not take certain steps (towards using AI in the military), our country’s defence sector will certainly be far behind,“ he told reporters here today after attending the Responsible AI in the Military Domain (REAIM) Summit 2024, here today.

Mohamed Khaled said the summit offers Malaysia a chance to prepare the nation for the adoption of AI technology in the military sector.

“We must recognize the necessary considerations as AI technology has its pros and cons because it involves issues of national security and sovereignty.

“Our presence at this summit allows us to observe various AI applications in other countries, enabling us to make comparisons and gather information regarding the AI technologies being applied in their respective military sectors,“ he said.

He added that one of the key takeaways from the summit is the guidelines on the use of AI technology in the military.

“The main issue raised (during the summit) is the necessity of international best practices or standard operating procedure for the use of AI, which I believe have not yet been established and is still under discussion,“ he said.

Meanwhile, when asked whether the three branches of the Malaysia Armed Forces (ATM) have begun using AI technology in the military, he said though AI is being used, it is not yet widespread.

Mohamed Khaled added that the use of AI technology will enhance the precision and effectiveness of ATM’s decision making, as it involves matters of national security and sovereignty.

“Therefore, my ministry needs to make very detailed plans for the implementation of AI technology at the ATM level. The use of AI technology in the military should be present in all three branches of the ATM, and it must be guided by the end users. We also need to consider the capacity to develop AI technology within the country,“ he said.

REAIM 2024 is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence of South Korea, along with co-organizers including the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.