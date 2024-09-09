Malaysia enjoys better international recognition now due to strategic cooperation with China, Russia - PM Anwar

CYBERJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia enjoys better international recognition now due to strategic cooperation with major powers such as China and Russia.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the cooperation does not affect existing relations with Malaysia’s traditional trading partners, including Asean, Europe and the United States (US).

“Even though we are approaching China because of China’s capabilities and economic strength and updating relations with Russia because of Russia’s capabilities in several fields of technology (such as) aerospace and nuclear energy which is much faster, we remain friends with our traditional friends which include Asean, Europe and the United States,“ he added.

He said this when speaking at the launching ceremony of the Public-Private Cooperation Master Plan 2030 (PIKAS 2030) here today. The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Selangor Chief Minister Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Anwar said recognition of the country continued to be strengthened when the United States, through a letter from Trade Secretary Gina M. Raimondo today, expressed appreciation for Malaysia’s cooperation that allowed them to invest through US aeroplane maker Boeing. “This (appreciation) is because they are confident in our policy capability even though sometimes, some are worried because there is a slight shift in terms of foreign policy,“ he said.

On Aug 29, Boeing renamed its manufacturing facility in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah, as Boeing Composites Malaysia. It was reported that Boeing had fully purchased Aerospace Composites Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a joint venture with public industrial materials company Hexcel Corporation, in December 2023.

The facility provides composite products and sub-assemblies for all Boeing commercial aircraft models, including the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner, and is Boeing’s first wholly-owned manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia. Boeing employs about 1,000 people, who are all Malaysians, to work at the facility.

Anwar emphasised the concept of centrality as a main pillar of foreign policy that needs to be followed up with a pragmatic approach to ensure the focus is on national peace and security. He also highlighted the need to equip “our young people (with) skills, especially in some new disciplines including artificial intelligence, digital and energy transition.”