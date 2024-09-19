Malaysia firm in defending sovereignty, resolving issues through dialogue - Adly

KOTA BHARU: Malaysia will remain firm in defending its territorial sovereignty, including the waters of the South China Sea, as a free zone for economic and trade activities, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

However, he said that if any conflicts or issues arise in the area, Malaysia will resolve them through discussion, diplomacy and dialogue.

“Recently, we conveyed our position at a forum held in Beijing, particularly regarding security in the South China Sea.

“We want to emphasise that we will defend our national sovereignty, and all involved countries are well aware of this,“ he told reporters after the ATM Veterans Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme (PUVET ATM) here today.

Commenting further, Adly said that according to international law, Malaysia will ensure that the South China Sea adheres to the Freedom of Navigation principle, which prioritises maritime navigation and needs.

“For Malaysia and China, our relationship was established 50 years ago and has been good. Although both sides have their own claims, we remain firm that any issues will be discussed, and China is open to this, as expressed during the previous dialogue in Beijing,“ he said.

Previously, Bernama reported that a defence analyst from the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR), Dr Azmi Hassan, said Malaysians should not worry about the Malaysian Armed Forces’ (ATM) ability to handle border conflicts in the South China Sea, as they have various strategies in place.