Malaysia hopes diplomatic ties with the Philippines continue to strengthen - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi expressed his hope that the diplomatic ties between Malaysia and the Philippines will continue to strengthen and reach new heights, benefiting both governments and their people.

Nanta conveyed this while representing Malaysia at the celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day and the 60th Anniversary of Malaysia-Philippines diplomatic relations held today.

“I was welcomed by Her Excellency Maria Angela A. Ponce, Ambassador of the Republic of Philippines to Malaysia. Representatives from most of the Asia countries also came together to commemorate this auspicious occasion that showcased the rich and diverse history and cultures from both countries.

“Thank you for having the Malaysian Government in this memorable event. Happy Independence Day to the people of the Republic of Philippines! Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan! (Happy Independence Day!),” he said in his posting on Facebook today.