Johor to address healthcare staff shortage in meeting with MOH

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government will bring up the pressing issue of healthcare staff shortages at three key hospitals during an official discussion with the Ministry of Health (MOH) next Friday.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon confirmed the matter, citing reports from Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), and Pasir Gudang Hospital, all of which face severe manpower deficits affecting operations and overburdening existing staff.

Ling emphasized the urgency of resolving the issue, stating, “We take seriously the burden borne by healthcare workers, and it is time for the MOH to give the matter due attention. We will present full data next Friday and push for an immediate solution.”

A virtual meeting was recently held to strategize follow-up actions, attended by State Health Department director Dr Mohtar Pungut, HSA director Dr Mohamad Nizam Subahir, HSI director Dr Zuraini Zainal, and Pasir Gudang Hospital director Dr Suhaila Abu Hassan, alongside other senior officials.