‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’ to ward off globalisation challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’, the theme for this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM), is seen as capable of instilling MADANI values in the people to serve as a bulwark against the challenges of globalisation.

Describing the HKHM theme as being aligned with the Unity Government’s policies and appealing for all citizens to embrace it, constitutional expert Associate Prof Datuk Dr Shamrahayu Ab Aziz said it also reflects the government’s determination to ensure that the MADANI aspirations can be practised by every leader and layer of society.

Elaborating on the meaning of ‘Malaysia MADANI,’ Shamrahayu said it prioritises the principles of living based on noble, inclusive and progressive values closely related to the essence of a free spirit.

“MADANI also emphasises the principles of social and economic justice by sharing wealth and prosperity, ensuring fair access to education, health and economic opportunities for all strata of society.

“Integrity and good governance are also MADANI principles to liberate Malaysia from corruption and instil integrity in society. All these are values or elements of a free spirit,“ she told Bernama recently.

Shamrahayu said MADANI also focuses on the development of quality human capital through continuous education and training, embracing noble and religious values, and subsequently forming a personality with high moral standards as an important element of a liberated spirit.

She said ‘Jiwa Merdeka’ refers to the state of every Malaysian, whether leaders or other citizens, being free in all dimensions such as freedom of thought, expression and action, including in the context of religion and ideology without external restrictions or pressure, in accordance with the law.

“It is a state where people are free to be themselves and pursue their goals in line with the bigger picture of living as a nation with confidence and without hindrance,“ she said.

However, she noted that the level of awareness and appreciation of a free spirit in the community varies and still requires more serious and effective efforts for strengthening. Therefore, traditional and national heritage values such as noble values and religion must always be upheld.

“This certainly will open the door to foreign influences that can tarnish our own values or the free spirit of our society. If we are not bound by perfect heritage and religious values, we will be like a ship without a captain, tossed around in the storm until we become citizens without direction.

“Indeed, noble values and religious appreciation, as well as heritage practices such as customs and morals, are the compass to guide Malaysians in living as one nation,“ she said, adding that continuous efforts are required to nurture unity although the issue is not severe.

She said among other things that need strengthening is the effort to raise awareness and appreciation of the dangers of corruption, requiring a higher integrity index in every layer of society.

“The importance of formal education is also not fully appreciated ... some prioritise monetary returns or asset accumulation over education, to the extent of not going through the whole works of the school environment,“ she added.

Therefore, to embody the awareness and appreciation of the free spirit in line with the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’, Shamrahayu suggested organising programmes that ignite patriotism, such as raising and flying the Jalur Gemilang at homes, workplaces or on vehicles as a symbol of respect and patriotic spirit.

“Intellectual programmes or art programmes about the history and sacrifices of independence fighters, as well as campaigns or exhibitions on independence that include the country’s achievements after gaining independence should be held.

“Certain tragedies in history should also be highlighted to serve as lessons or moral guidance, such as showing these programmes on mainstream media, traditional or new media, to instil a unified history for the nation,“ she said.

She said programmes to remember the deeds of independence fighters, such as ceremonies or prayers at the Warrior’s Mausoleum, should be held as a mark of appreciation for those who have sacrificed for the country’s freedom.

“Through these methods, National Day and Malaysia Day can be celebrated more meaningfully, imbuing the spirit of freedom in every individual, ensuring the spirit of independence and love for the country continues to live and grow, making it a day that prepares Malaysia for a more prosperous future,“ she said.

Previously, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who announced the theme on June 5, said ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’ symbolises a holistic unity of an advanced and progressive nation sheltering a diverse people, united and strong in identity.