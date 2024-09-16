Malaysia needs to elevate TVET to shine at China WSC in Shanghai

LYON: The outstanding achievement by Malaysian youth at the WorldSkills competition (WSC 2024) this year proves that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is gaining world attention and is on the right track.

The bronze medal and four ‘Medallions for Excellence’ won by the Malaysian team at the world’s largest skills stage is a proud achievement and shows the importance of TVET in producing highly skilled youth in line with industry requirements.

It also reflects that the country’s TVET institutions are capable of producing highly skilled talents, with some of them offered jobs even before they finish their education.

Greater exposure should be provided to the youth, ensuring they understand that TVET not only guarantees employment but also offers opportunities to expand their knowledge through the WorldSkills Competition (WSC) at the ASEAN, Asian, and international levels.

While the WorldSkills Competition (WSC) may not have garnered much attention from the public in Malaysia, it is highly anticipated by nations such as those in Europe, as well as China, Japan, and South Korea.

These countries send numerous representatives across various skill categories to assess the capabilities and competencies of their youth.

The competition, spanning 20 hours over four days, rigorously challenges the participants’ mental, physical, and cognitive abilities. Youth competitors face various modules and unexpected tasks designed by experts in their respective skill fields, truly putting their talents to the test.

Malaysia must prioritise elevating TVET and nurturing youth talent, especially as countries like Singapore and Indonesia are making significant strides, as demonstrated by their gold medal wins at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition (WSC).

In fact, a higher allocation should be channeled in TVET to allow some new fields such as water technology, cyber security and digital marketing to be explored.

Although Malaysia has yet to secure a gold medal at the 2024 WSC, it is not too late to make a strong comeback.

By stepping up efforts and demonstrating exceptional performance, Malaysia can shine at the next edition of WSC 2026 in Shanghai, China. Au revoir! (Goodbye) Lyon and welcome Shanghai.

WSC is organised every two years to improve the skills and competencies of world-class youth and workers.

WSC 2024, held from Sept 10 to 15, brought together 1,400 competitors from over 70 countries and regions.