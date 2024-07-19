Malaysia-Philippines bilateral agricultural cooperation to be increased - KPKM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and the Philippines will increase bilateral relations in the field of agriculture, especially in terms of agricultural trade as well as technical cooperation in the sub-sector of crops, livestock and fisheries.

The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) in a statement today said the matter was discussed by its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu during a meeting with the Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia, Maria Angela Abrera Ponce at Menara Lembaga Pertubuhan Peladang (LPP) here on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the meeting was the first held since Ponce took up her diplomatic appointment in Malaysia at the end of November last year.

“During the courtesy call, Ponce said Malaysia is the largest trading partner for the Philippines’ agricultural sector in the ASEAN region and that she has been given the responsibility by the Philippine government to strengthen agricultural cooperation especially from the perspective of food security with Malaysia,“ the statement said.

Trade data for 2023 recorded that the value of exports from Malaysia to the Philippines is as much as RM5.41 billion compared to the value of imports from the Philippines to Malaysia which is as much as RM1.28 billion which contributes to a positive trade balance for the country.

In the meeting, Mohamad also invited Ponce to the Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro Tourism (MAHA) Exhibition 2024, to be held from Sept 11 to 22, in addition to inviting the Philippines to also participate in the bi-annual event.

Also present at the meeting were KPKM deputy secretary-general (policy) Datuk Azah Hanim Ahmad, Department of Agriculture Malaysia director-general Datuk Nor Sam Alwim and officers from KPKM as well as from departments and agencies under KPKM’s purview.