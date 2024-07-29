Malaysia recorded 49,992 Hepatitis B cases over past decade, says MOH

PUTRAJAYA: Health Director-General Datuk Dr. Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan announced that Malaysia recorded 49,992 cases of Hepatitis B and 34,573 cases of Hepatitis C over the past decade, from 2013 to 2023.

“Hepatitis B can be prevented through immunisation, with the first dose given at birth and subsequent doses administered via the six-in-one combination vaccine at two, three, five, and 18 months of age.

“As for Hepatitis C, specific treatment is now available to cure it,” he said in a statement in conjunction with World Hepatitis Day, celebrated every July 28. This year’s theme is “It’s Time for Action”.

He emphasised the need for collaboration among the government, private sector, and non-governmental organisations in the delivery of immunisation services, screening, treatment, and advocacy activities.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, usually caused by a viral infection, specifically the Hepatitis A, B, C, D, or E viruses.

Hepatitis A and E viruses are typically transmitted through the consumption of contaminated food or water and do not lead to chronic disease. In contrast, Hepatitis B, C, and D viruses are spread through blood or bodily fluids and can cause chronic diseases, such as liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

According to the 2024 Global Hepatitis Report, Dr. Muhammad Radzi stated that in 2022, there were an estimated 2.2 million new cases of viral hepatitis worldwide, made up of 1.1 million Hepatitis B, 1.0 million Hepatitis C, and 100,000 other types of hepatitis infections.

“The reported number of deaths was 1.3 million, with 83 percent caused by Hepatitis B and the remaining 17 percent by Hepatitis C,“ he said.

The MOH advises the public to maintain a healthy lifestyle and personal hygiene practices to reduce the risk of contracting hepatitis or transmitting it to others if already infected.

Individuals at high risk, are advised to undergo hepatitis screenings and seek advice and treatment at healthcare facilities. Early detection and treatment can prevent complications such as severe liver disease and liver cancer, and ultimately, death.

“If a child misses their Hepatitis B immunisation, parents should seek advice from the nearest health clinic to reschedule the vaccination,“ he said.

Further information on viral hepatitis and hepatitis vaccines may be obtained on the MyHealth and Infosihat websites.