Malaysia’s economic growth sparks review of 2030 SDG progress - Hanifah Hajar

KUALA LUMPUR: With Malaysia’s economy on the rise, it is an opportune moment to review progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib said.

Speaking at the Malaysia Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit 2024, she noted that the country’s climate targets had been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She urged participants to contribute valuable insights during the summit to help shape Malaysia’s 13th Plan, which will chart the nation’s course until 2030.

“This is in line with Madani’s holistic initiatives to realise the whole-of-nation approach,“ she said.

Hanifah Hajar emphasised that strong cooperation among all stakeholders is essential for achieving Malaysia’s 2030 sustainable agenda, which is just six years away.

This is especially crucial given the severe impact of climate change in recent years.

SDG 13, which focuses on combating climate change, is therefore more relevant than ever.

“In Malaysia, floods in Perlis and Kedah, followed by prolonged drought, mirror the extreme weather patterns seen across the globe.

“Recent indications of clear air turbulence disrupting planes are also a concern for travel. These aren’t isolated events but part of troubling and unpredictable global trends,” she said.

Domestically, the 12th Malaysia Plan and its Mid-Term Review highlight the government’s proactive measures to address economic, social, and environmental challenges.

“These policies are not just reactions to global pressures but are firmly aligned with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Madani Economy framework.

“Our unwavering goal is to leave no one behind,” she said.

The Madani plan focuses on five core areas, including driving sustainable economic growth by attracting foreign investment, empowering small and medium enterprises, and exploring emerging sectors such as the digital economy.

Additionally, Malaysia is addressing the cost of living by managing inflation, rationalising subsidies and improving public service efficiency.

“Job creation is another pillar. We are focusing on education, skills training, and supporting high-growth industries to generate meaningful, high-paying jobs that will prepare our workforce for the future.

“Growth alone is insufficient. To achieve true sustainability, we must undergo transformative structural reforms,” she said, noting that these reforms, central to the economic framework, are designed to enhance efficiency, boost competitiveness and promote inclusivity.