Malaysia’s entry into BRICS, anti-corruption efforts among focus of Parliament Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s direction following its intention to join BRICS, and how this move could benefit the country’s economic development, will be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the matter will be raised by Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timor) in a question to the Prime Minister during Ministers’ Question Time.

There will also be a question from Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) to the Prime Minister on the government’s efforts to prevent corruption, improve governance, and enhance integrity within public service administration and government-linked companies, in line with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028.

He will also inquire about the implementation of institutional reforms that will enable the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to function fairly, transparently, and free from executive interference.

During the Questions for Oral Answers session, Datuk Seri Richard Riot (GPS-Serian) is scheduled to ask the Home Minister about measures to enhance security at police stations in Malaysia, following the incident at Ulu Tiram police station in May.

In the list is also a question from Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa) to the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister on the allocation given to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage in each state to address the lack of planned drainage to prevent flash floods during prolonged rainfall.

Chong Chieng Jen (PH-Stampin) will pose a question to the Finance Minister about whether the government plans to amend laws so that banks are held responsible to bear the losses (partly/all) of the victims of bank scams that often occur.

The Dewan Rakyat will continue with the tabling of nine bills for their first reading, including the Evidence of Child Witness (Amendment) Bill 2024; Evidence (Amendment) Bill 2024; Oaths and Affirmations (Amendment) Bill 2024; and Sexual Offences against Children (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Also to be tabled is the Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill 2024; Security Offences (Special Measures) (Amendment) Bill 2024; Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2024; Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2024; and Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency Bill 2024.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the debate on the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Bill 2024, which among other things, aimed at expanding its scope to include addicts of substance and drug or substance abusers.

Also listed is a Special Chamber session that touches on balancing freedom and restriction of expression through the amendment of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will take place for 15 days until July 18.