Malaysia’s Halal exports reach RM54b in 2023 - Tengku Zafrul

KUANTAN: The value of Malaysia’s halal exports reached RM54 billion in 2023, said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz

He said the halal industry plays a vital role as a catalyst for the country’s economic growth, and the sector has tremendous potential to grow as the global halal industry, including both products and services, is expected to hit US$5 trillion by 2030. (US$1 = RM4.71)

The minister said that the government is committed to increasing the number of entrepreneurs producing halal products, and several approaches have been taken, including the Jelajah Halal Malaysia (JHM) programme carried out by its agency, the Halal Development Corporation Bhd (HDC)

“JHM aims to help micro, small and medium industries (MSMEs) gain exposure to opportunities to penetrate domestic and export markets in the halal industry.

“Since the JHM programme’s inception in 2022, more than 1,800 MSMEs have successfully participated in the programme,“ he said in his speech at the Jelajah Halal Malaysia@Paya Besar event here today.

The event was also attended by Paya Besar Member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

Tengku Zafrul said the HDC assisted 15 entrepreneurs in placing their products at the Mydin Tunjong Hypermarket through a business matching session at a previous JHM programme in Kota Bahru, Kelantan.

Commenting on Pahang’s halal sector, he said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) has informed him that 158 companies in the state hold halal certification as at July 1, 2024.

“Nevertheless, I am certain the (Pahang) state government and the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) have initiated various programmes to elevate food and beverage companies so that they can obtain halal certification,“ he said.

Tengku Zafrul also acknowledged that several locations have the potential to be developed and contribute to the economic development of their residents; the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) is prepared to offer its services to improve the local economy, especially in the halal industry.

Meanwhile, HDC chairman Khairul Azwan said Paya Besar is the first JHM event this year, and the following events will be held in Sabah at the end of July and Penang in October.

He said the JHM programme is part of HDC’s responsibility to prepare entrepreneurs to expand their businesses until they are able to export their products to the global market.

“This (JHM programme) is a platform for local MSMEs to obtain the information and skills to expand their capabilities as a company that can grow beyond their current scope,“ he said.

More than 200 participants attended the JHM@Paya Besar, and local entrepreneurs were provided with the latest information on opportunities in the halal industry. They also received assistance in Islamic banking and takaful products, as well as information on halal certification and halal development and training.