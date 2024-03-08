​​​​​​​Malaysia-Thailand accord to speed up second Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok bridge

PASIR MAS: Malaysia and Thailand have agreed to expedite the construction of a second bridge across the border Golok River between Rantau Panjang in Kelantan and Sungai Golok in Narathiwat, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said this was among the decisions adopted at his meeting with Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin today following a working visit to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Sungai Golok.

Additionally, Anwar said that both countries have also decided to accelerate the development and dredging of the Golok River estuary, which will help address flood issues affecting southern Thailand and Kelantan.

“When personal relations are good and relations between the two governments are strong, the benefits will reach the people,“ he said in a brief speech at the Pasir Mas Land and District Office here.

The Prime Minister added that further details on various issues discussed between the two leaders will be announced in a press conference later.

-- MORE