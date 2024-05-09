Malaysia to outline ASEAN energy agenda, strengthen regional cooperation at ISF 2024

JAKARTA: The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation will detail Malaysia’s agenda for ASEAN regarding energy, including the power grid, as part of its role as the upcoming ASEAN Chair.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the matter is scheduled to be discussed during a meeting with Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia, and Singapore’s Minister for Manpower, Dr. Tan See Leng, tomorrow (Thursday).

“We will elaborate on several matters, especially with Indonesia, to strengthen cooperation, including people-to-people, government-to-government, and business-to-business relationships,“ he said.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, told the media this after meeting with the Malaysian diaspora at the Malaysian Embassy here on Wednesday.

He and his delegation arrived here at 3:15 PM local time, welcomed by Ambassador Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin, to attend the Indonesia International Sustainability Forum 2024 (ISF 2024) from September 5 to 6 at the invitation of the Indonesian government.

Fadillah is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at ISF 2024 to express Malaysia’s stance in demonstrating active commitment to sustainability and climate mitigation through the expansion of renewable energy use at the national and regional levels.

It also demonstrates Malaysia’s readiness to undertake a sustainable transition, encouraging foreign investors to increase their confidence in investing in Malaysia, thereby motivating investors to fulfill sustainability agendas and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.