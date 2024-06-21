Malaysia welcomes confidence by foreign investors in participating in govt policies - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia welcomes the interest and confidence shown by international investors in participating in the implementation of government policies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on X, Anwar said this reflects the solid foundation and priorities of the MADANI government in implementing policies that resonate with both the public and the business community.

Earlier, Anwar received a courtesy visit from China Silk Road Group chairman Dr. Yan Lijin, accompanied by China Tianying Inc (CNTY) chairman Yan Shengjun, and Chengli Special Automobile Ltd (CLW) chairman Cheng Aluo.

“Our discussions focused on the technological and knowledge support that industry leaders like CNTY and CLW can provide, particularly regarding the implementation of our National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR),” Anwar added in the post.