Malaysians in Beijing excited to meet King

BEIJING: Malaysians residing in Beijing were filled with joy and excitement when given the special opportunity to meet His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia who is currently on his maiden state visit to China.

The visit, from Sept 19 to 22, is at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

China Media Group (CMG) journalist Isa Zubir, 35, could not hide his enthusiasm when met by Bernama during a banquet with the Malaysian diaspora in China at a hotel here today.

“I am extremely excited that Sultan Ibrahim has taken the time to meet Malaysians in this country. This is a very special opportunity.

“In the past 10 years, this is the first time we have had the chance to meet the King. We are very grateful and proud,” said the native of Sungai Besar, Selangor.

Over 300 Malaysians, including businesspeople, university students, and members of the Malaysian embassy in China were in attendance at the nearly hour-long reception.

Also in attendance were Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar, Minister of Transport Anthony Loke, Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, and Malaysia’s Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad.

Bachelor of Electrical Engineering student at Beijing Jiaotong University, Assayidatul Afiqah Nor Hairi, 23, described the meeting with Sultan Ibrahim as one of the most valuable moments of her life.

“I feel very lucky not only to see His Majesty but also to interact with him directly. This is an extraordinary and unforgettable experience. I am very proud to be Malaysian,” she said.

Shankar Achuthan Kutty, 53, a senior company officer, also expressed his pride at being given the opportunity to attend the banquet.

“This is an extraordinary honour. I hope His Majesty’s visit will further strengthen the relationship between Malaysia and China,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amanda Ng Fui Fui, 34, a native of Kuala Krai, Kelantan, representing the Beijing Delegates Association, regarded the event as a golden opportunity to meet the head of state.

“I am very grateful to be here today. It is a very meaningful experience in my life,” she said.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim consented to officially renaming the Malay Studies Chair at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) in His Majesty’s honour, now titled the Sultan Ibrahim Chair of Malay Studies.