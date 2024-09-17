Malaysians in flood-hit Poland, Czech Republic urged to stay alert, follow safety instructions

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians residing in or visiting the affected areas of severe flooding in Poland and the Czech Republic are advised to remain vigilant and to follow the safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry in its advisory on Tuesday, said the embassies in Poland and the Czech Republic are closely monitoring the severe flooding that has affected several areas in Poland, particularly in the border regions of the two countries.

Heavy rainfall since last week has caused water levels to surge, damaging infrastructure and forcing evacuations.

“Malaysians residing in or visiting the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow the safety instructions issued by local authorities.

“Please stay informed through reliable news sources and adhere to local evacuation and safety guidelines,“ said the ministry, also known as Wisma Putra.

The ministry is also closely observing the situations in Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia, where similar conditions may arise.

Malaysians in need of consular assistance or who have not yet registered their presence are strongly encouraged to contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Poland at the following address: 9th Floor, Warsaw Towers, ul. Sienna 39, 00-121 Warsaw, Poland. Phone: +48 22 617 4413 / +48 22 617 6256 or Email: mwwarsaw2021@gmail.com.

Those in the Czech Republic can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Czechia at the following address: Komornicka 1852/25, Praha - 6 Dejvice, Prague, Czechia. Phone: (+420) 234-706-600 / (+420) 296-326-192 or email: mwprague@kln.gov.my

Wisma Putra also urged Malaysians to register their presence via E-Konsular to receive timely updates and support.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of all Malaysians in the affected areas,“ it said.