Malaysians in Northern Vietnam advised to prepare for super Typhoon Yagi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Embassy of Malaysia in Hanoi has urged Malaysians residing in or visiting Northern Vietnam, including Hanoi, to prepare for the Super Typhoon Yagi, which is expected to hit the region on Saturday (Sept 7).

In a public announcement on its Facebook page, the embassy warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds, along with potential risks of flooding, flash floods, and landslides.

Starting Friday evening (Sept 6) through Monday morning (Sept 9), the northern and north-central regions are expected to experience heavy rainfall of between 100 and 300 millimetres (mm), with some areas to be expected to receive more than 500 mm (of rainfall), it stated.

“Hence, the authorities warn that we should be prepared for flooding in low-lying areas, possible flash floods in rivers and streams, and landslides in some areas.

“Malaysians living, working, or visiting the affected areas are advised to closely monitor local news over the coming days.

“Do e-register with our Mission at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my/login and take all necessary precautionary measures. Keep close track of advice from and abide by the recommendations and instructions of the relevant local authorities,” said the announcement.

Malaysians requiring any urgent consular assistance may contact the embassy’s Duty Officer at +849-0418 5610 or email at mwhanoi@kln.gov.my

According to Xinhua, super typhoon Yagi is expected to make landfall on Vietnam’s northern coastline on Saturday, bringing heavy rain of up to 400 mm in volume.

Ten localities forecast to be directly hit by the typhoon in the north, including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Ha Nam, will shut schools on Saturday for 5.6 million students.