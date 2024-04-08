Malaysians residing, travelling to UK urged to stay away from protest areas

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) are urged to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities.

The Foreign Ministry issued an urgent notice to Malaysians in the UK today after a series of protests currently taking place in several areas of the UK, following the stabbing incident in Southport on July 29.

“Malaysians who have not yet registered with the High Commission of Malaysia in London are strongly encouraged to do so immediately to ensure they receive timely information and assistance,” the statement read.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the High Commission of Malaysia in London at 45-46 Belgrave Square, London, UK or telephone +44 20 3931 6196 or +44 20 7235 8033 or email at mwlondon@kln.gov.my.

The Foreign Ministry through the High Commission of Malaysia in London, UK is closely monitoring the situation and will strive to keep the public informed of any recent developments, it added.