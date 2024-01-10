Male suspect to be charged for interior designer’s murder tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The suspect of the murder of an interior designer, who was stabbed 20 times in an apartment in Persiaran Meranti, Bandar Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya on Sept 15 will be charged at the Petaling Jaya court tomorrow.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said the unemployed man, in his 50s, will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“According to investigations, the murder occurred when the victim discovered that the suspect had broken into his apartment and a struggle ensued, resulting in the stabbing,” he said in a statement here today.

The interior designer, 36, was found dead in his apartment with 20 stab wounds all over his body, arms and head.

The police subsequently arrested three men, aged 50 to 61, in a raid at an apartment here at 3 am, Sept 21 as part of their investigation into the murder.