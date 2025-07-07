PM Anwar meets New Development Bank leaders at BRICS summit

RIO DE JANEIRO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim engaged in discussions with top officials from the New Development Bank (NDB) during the BRICS Leaders’ Summit.

The meeting, led by NDB President Dilma Rousseff, focused on Malaysia’s strategic position as a BRICS Partner Country and ASEAN Chair.

The NDB, headquartered in Shanghai, was founded by BRICS nations and now includes 11 member countries. Malaysia officially joined as a Partner Country in January 2024, marking a significant step in its international economic collaboration.

Anwar’s participation underscores Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening ties with emerging economies. The summit provides a platform for dialogue on sustainable development and multilateral cooperation. - Bernama