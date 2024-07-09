Man arrested over offensive comment about Ulu Tiram incident

IPOH: The police have arrested a local man for allegedly sending offensive comments on Facebook about the policemen who were killed in the Ulu Tiram incident in May this year.

Tapah District Police Chief Supt Mohd Naim Asnawi said the man, aged 25, was arrested at a house in Masai, Johor, at 8 pm last Thursday.

He said the arrest followed a report lodged last Aug 29 by the family of Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, one of the policemen killed in the incident.

“The police confiscated a mobile phone belonging to the suspect who worked in a factory,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Naim said the suspect was now on remand for four days until this Monday for investigation under Section 500 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 2001.

In the Ulu Tiram police station attack on May 17, Ahmad Azza Fahmi, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed. Another police officer, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was injured by two gunshots to the shoulder and hip.