Man burnt to death in Sitiawan house fire

IPOH: A man was found burnt to death in a fire that razed a house in Taman Muhibbah 2, near Sitiawan, early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the charred remains of Muhammad Khairul Ridzuan Muhamad Taib, 46, were found in the living room of the single-storey terrace house.

He said the department received an emergency call at 2.40 am, after which a team of firefighters from the Sitiawan and Seri Manjung Fire and Rescue Stations was dispatched to the scene.

“The fire destroyed about 60 per cent of the house. Seven other occupants managed to escape without injury,” he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi added that the fire was fully extinguished and the operation ended at 5.16 am.