Man charged with drink-driving, killing two college students

KUALA LUMPUR: A fresh graduate from an overseas university was charged at the Magistrate’s Court today with driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of two college students two days ago.

Lim Cong Li, 23, a Business Management and Logistics graduate, pleaded not guilty to the two charges read to him before Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil.

He was charged with driving a Mercedes C200 with a blood alcohol content of 114 milligrammes per 100 millilitres, resulting in the deaths of S. Dinesh Raj and R. Panthalaraasan, both aged 22, on Jalan Cheras while travelling from Taman Midah towards Kuala Lumpur city centre at 6.43 am on Aug 10.

The charges under Section 44(1)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987, punishable under Section 44(1) of the same act, carry a prison sentence ranging from 10 to 15 years and a fine of up to RM100,000 upon conviction.

Fatin Dayana granted bail of RM8,000 with one surety for both charges and ordered the suspension of the accused’s driving licence until the disposal of the case.

The court fixed Oct 21 for mention and submission of documents.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Shazwan Hasifi Shahrun appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by Vincent Lawrence.

The media previously reported that two college students were killed in an accident involving four cars and two motorcycles on Jalan Cheras.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said that the incident occurred when a Mercedes car, driven by a 23-year-old man, was believed to have skidded before crashing into the victims’ vehicle and five other vehicles from the opposite direction.