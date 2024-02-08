Man detained for jealous rage after woman cries assault

SEREMBAN: A woman became the victim of a jealous rage after being allegedly beaten by her boyfriend at Jalan Batu 18, Pasir Panjang, Port Dickson here on July 28.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed confirmed receiving a report on the incident from the 33-year-old victim at 11.44 am yesterday.

“The case went viral (yesterday) through the Port Dickson Area (official) Facebook page, which was uploaded by an ‘Anonymous’ saying that the 27-year-old man assaulted their sister.

“According to our investigation, the victim and the man were in an argument when in a fit of jealousy, the woman was beaten resulting in bruises on her face and a small cut on her mouth,“ Aidi Sham said in a statement here today.

He said the suspect also threatened to spread the victim’s photos.

Aidi Sham said the Port Dickson police headquarters Criminal Investigation Division arrested the suspect at 11.50 pm yesterday in Bandar Sunggala, Telok Kemang, adding that checks found that the man has three drug-related previous records.

A preliminary urine test found him positive for methamphetamine, he said.

“The suspect has now been remanded for four days starting today for further investigation under Section 323 or Section 506 of the Penal Code (for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation),“ he added.