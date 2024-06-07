Man found dead in drain, no foul play - Police

SHAH ALAM: A man believed to be a foreign national was found dead on the side of a road near Sekolah Rendah Agama Telok Panglima Garang in Kuala Langat near here yesterday.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor@ Saleh said police received a call regarding the discovery of the body at 8.20 pm.

“A physical examination of the body of the man in his 30s revealed an injury on the back of his head. The victim is believed to have slipped and fallen, hitting the corner of the drain. There were blood stains in the drain,“ he said in a statement today.

The body was taken to Banting Hospital for an autopsy.

He said police conducted forensic investigations at the scene and have ruled out foul play.