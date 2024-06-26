Man found drowned in Bachok

BACHOK: A 47-year-old man was found drowned in a river near Padang Melintang, here today.

The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre, in a statement, said the body of the victim, identified as Huzaimi Mat Isa, was found by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) at 6.12 pm.

“We received a call about the incident at 5.11 pm, and 13 personnel from the Bachok Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and the Pengkalan Chepa PPDA were deployed to the location,” he said.

The victim’s body was handed over to the police.