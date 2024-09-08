Man jumps to his death in bid to evade police

KUALA TERENGGANU: A man, suspected of drug-selling activities, died after jumping off a bridge in Kampung Bujal Payoh, Kijal, Kemaman, in an attempt to evade a police check, last night.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said that at around 9.30 pm, police detected the man behaving suspiciously on the bridge.

“Based on intelligence about drug-selling activities, the police then approached the 23-year-old man, who suddenly leapt off the bridge, which is over 12 metres high,” Hanyan said when contacted today.

The area beneath the bridge consisted of rocky terrain and a section of the incomplete East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

Police rushed to reach the man and found him with head injuries.

He said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene. The post-mortem conducted by the Kemaman Hospital Forensic Unit confirmed the man’s death as a result of head injuries, due to falling from a high place.

“The case is classified as a sudden death report,” he added.