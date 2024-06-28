Man nabbed for forging letter to transfer car ownership using Kelantan Sultan’s emblem

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested a man suspected of being involved in fraudulently transferring vehicle ownership using a forged letter containing the emblem of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, on Wednesday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the 51-year-old local man was detained in Kampung Tiong Dalam, here at 2.23 pm following a report lodged by the vehicle owner in Machang on April 18.

“The suspect is implicated in a report lodged in Kota Bharu related to the forgery of a letter titled ‘Warkah Permohonan Menghadap Ke Bawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sultan Muhammad V Sultan Yang Dipertuan Bagi Negeri Kelantan Darulnaim Yang Menggunakan Jata Tubuh Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sultan Muhammad V’ in April,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 468 of the Penal Code for document forgery for the purpose of cheating.

Muhamad Zaki said the complainant, who is the owner and director of a company, said the suspect was appointed to manage a business project at the Pasir Puteh Jetty area on March 6, 2022.

“For this purpose, the suspect was provided with a multipurpose vehicle but he failed to carry out his duty in managing the project. Consequently, the company terminated his service and demanded he return the vehicle,“ he said adding the suspect refused and used a false letter to transfer the vehicle ownership without the company’s authorisation.

According to him, the suspect is being remanded until Sunday for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.