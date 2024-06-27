Man, son killed in four-vehicle pile up in Sarawak

KUCHING: A man and his son were killed in a four-vehicle pile up on Jalan Taman Siniawan Bau, about 25 kilometres from here, today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said in a statement that they received a call about the incident at 2.54 pm and that the team dispatched found that the victims, Atong Nebok, 64, and his son Wilson Atong, 36, dead at the scene.

The pile up involved a lorry, a van and two cars and the rescue team managed to extricate the two victims from one of the cars ,the statement said.

It added that the other accident victims sustained injuries and were rushed to Bau Hospital for treatment.