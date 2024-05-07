Man who jumped into Sungai Golok to evade police operation feared drowned

KOTA BHARU: A man is feared to have drowned after he jumped into Sungai Golok trying to evade the police during an operation at 8 pm yesterday.

The victim, Mohd Yuki Mohd Yusoff, 41, was said to have not surfaced after jumping in, Fire and Rescue Department senior operations commander Mohd Azmi Hussin said, adding that they received a call about the matter at 3.17 am today.

“We opened an operations room in Pulai General Operations Force Post, Pasir Mas and began the search and rescue operation at 3.55 am but suspended it at 4.10 am before resuming at 8 am today.

“Eight firefighters with an engine from Pasir Mas were dispatched early this morning, with 19 more added in the later phase of the operation,” he said in a statement today.

The search is being conducted along the river’s coast and surface, with dives conducted by the water rescue team from Pengkalan Kubor Fire and Rescue Station, Tumpat, he added.