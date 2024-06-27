Management of YPB-owned companies should translate govt’s vision, policies - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed the importance of companies under Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputra (YPB) being managed in a way that translates the government’s overall vision and policies based on the mandate of the foundation’s establishment.

He said Pelaburan Hartanah Bhd (PHB) being placed under YPB’s ownership represents part of the strategy for the centralisation of Bumiputera investment institutions via YPB.

“Besides ensuring financial returns to investors, it is important to instil community development initiatives related knowledge about financial management, entrepreneurship and innovation.

“In addition, government-linked companies under Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) need to take the lead in supporting government efforts related to the green economy, modernisation of the agriculture industry and commensurate wages,” he said in a social media post today.

Anwar, who chaired a YPB board of trustees meeting earlier in the day, said YPB plays an important role in the Bumiputera development agenda through companies under PNB, Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd and Universiti Tun Abdul Razak.