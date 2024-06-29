10,000 disabled in Gaza due to Israeli aggression - Palestinian NGO

GAZA: The Palestinian NGO Network’s Rehabilitation Sector estimated that 10,000 individuals have developed various disabilities due to Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

In a statement, the group said hundreds of persons with disabilities have been killed and thousands more injured as a result of the Israeli onslaught.

It said the crisis has forced tens of thousands of disabled individuals to flee, exposing them to harsh displacement conditions and severe psychological trauma.

“The Israeli actions, including the destruction of infrastructure, main roads, and rehabilitation centres, have severely restricted the movement and access to services for persons with disabilities.

“This has significantly diminished their ability to mobilise, evacuate safely, and has resulted in the loss of crucial assistive devices, abandoned in the face of bombardment,” the group said.

The group said the lives of persons with disabilities are endangered due to acute shortages of water, food, energy, medications, and medical and rehabilitation services.

“Displaced individuals with disabilities face immense difficulties in overcrowded and ill-equipped shelters lacking basic amenities, exacerbating their struggle to access humanitarian aid, sanitation facilities, and other essential needs,” it said.

The group underscored that the failure to accommodate disabled-friendly shelters, coupled with overcrowding, poses an additional challenge in accessing already scarce services.

Persons with disabilities are particularly vulnerable to malnutrition and chronic illnesses, significantly increasing their risk of mortality, it added. - Bernama, WAFA