Marriott International, SKS Group sign agreement to open new hotel in Selangor

PETALING JAYA: Marriott International has signed a hotel management agreement with the SKS Group to open Courtyard by Marriott Subang. This marks SKS Group’s third collaboration with Marriott International and its first project outside Johor. Previous projects include Four Points by Sheraton Desaru, launched in 2021, and Sheraton Johor Bahru, set to open next year.

“We are thrilled to partner with the SKS Group to expand our Courtyard by Marriott brand in one of Malaysia’s most dynamic commercial and cultural epicentres,” stated Andree Susilo, Senior Director, Hotel Development, Asia-Pacific, Marriott International. “Subang is flourishing, with increasing demand from both international and domestic travellers, making it an ideal fit for Courtyard by Marriott, where guests are offered everything they need while travelling for business or leisure. This agreement highlights our steadfast commitment to the future of hospitality in Malaysia and underscores the trust our owners place in our brand.”

Courtyard by Marriott Subang, slated to open in 2026, will be part of a mixed-use development featuring retail spaces. The hotel will offer 280 elegantly designed rooms, strategically located in Subang’s bustling economic zone. Guests will benefit from its prime location, with leisure attractions nearby and excellent international and domestic connectivity, being just a 5-minute drive from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport and 35 minutes from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). Planned facilities include an all-day dining restaurant, a state-of-the-art rooftop pool, and versatile event spaces. Featuring an approximately 1,000-square-meter ballroom and four meeting rooms, the hotel is anticipated to be an ideal venue for a variety of events including weddings, seminars, workshops, and conferences.

“Growing up in Selangor, today’s signing ceremony holds special significance for me personally, as we mark the start of the growth of our footprint across Malaysia,” remarked Meera Raj, Head of Hospitality at SKS Group. “Our partnerships with Marriott International cements our contribution to Subang’s appeal as a commercial and leisure destination with an array of our distinctive hospitality offerings. It sets the stage that will further propel the hotel industry to greater heights in Malaysia and underscores our shared vision and mutual dedication to provide exceptional hospitality experiences.”

“Marriott International is globally celebrated for setting the benchmark in hospitality. This partnership brings their expertise and dedication to excellence to Subang. We are excited to continue Courtyard by Marriott’s legacy, catering to discerning guests driven by a passion for distinction. Our thoughtfully designed guestrooms will allow guests to relax, recharge, and thrive, regardless of the purpose of their visit,” added Raj.