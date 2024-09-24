MBS issues compounds, seizes items from GISBH business premises in Seremban 2

SEREMBAN: The Seremban City Council (MBS) issued compounds and seized business items from restaurants allegedly linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in Seremban 2 today.

Seremban Mayor Datuk Masri Razali stated that inspections conducted at six premises revealed that all were not operational, with only one having a valid license, while four were unlicensed, and another had an expired one.

“Among other violations, the premises had placed chairs and dining tables on public walkways, which created obstructions. The owners were also found to have carried out illegal renovations,“ he told reporters today.

Masri added that the council issued 24 compounds and seized the business items placed in public areas.

He noted that records showed the unlicensed premises had previously been fined for operating without authorisation, and they had applied for a business license, but it was rejected due to not meeting the required standards.

Meanwhile, seven premises believed to be owned by GISBH operating in Bandar Enstek, Nilai, are still under MBS monitoring, he said.

“Currently, they are all licensed. If we receive reports from the authorities regarding these premises employing child labour or involved in other crimes, we will take further action,“ he said.

A Bernama survey around the premises in Seremban 2 found that one of the establishments had posted a police report claiming that their premises were not connected to GISBH.

“Our company uses the name Ikhwan, which has negatively impacted our business because the community assumes that all shops using the name Ikhwan are the same,“ read the police report.

A trader named Ahmad, encountered near the premises, said that all the restaurants had been closed for the past week.

Meanwhile, a nearby resident, Atikah, said that most of the restaurant workers, who previously lived above the shop houses, have not been seen since the Op Global police operation two weeks ago.