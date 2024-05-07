MCMC booth at MADANI Rakyat programme for Eastern Zone offers various activities

KUANTAN: The Communications Ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), has organised various activities at the MADANI Rakyat 2024 programme for the eastern zone until this Sunday.

Activities, including interactive games such as quizzes and crossword puzzles, are part of the ‘Klik Dengan Bijak’ programme, an MCMC initiative to promote positive and responsible internet usage among people.

These interactive games that recognise the power of gaming in education are specially designed to educate consumers on cybersecurity, covering multiple topics, from identifying the increasingly prevalent phishing scams and creating strong passwords to understanding privacy settings and recognising social engineering tactics.

National Institute of Entrepreneurship (INSKEN) officer Mohamad Hafiz Ahmad, 33, who won an Honor smartwatch, said the games are creatively designed to ensure the cybersecurity messages reach consumers.

“Cybersecurity is a serious issue, so MCMC’s initiative to incorporate the topic’s elements into the games effectively provides exposure to the cyber world to the people, especially children,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jihan Ajla, a public servant, said MCMC’s effort in creating such games aligns with the evolving digital threats and an innovative approach to educating the people.

“The quizzes have difficult and easy questions. There is truly no end to what exists in the cyberworld and elements potentially related to cybercrime,” said the visitor who won a Sony speaker.

The ministry’s booth provides a special counter for the public to lodge complaints and seek help related to cybersecurity and cybercrime.