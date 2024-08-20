MDSB must meet several criteria to achieve municipal council status

SABAK BERNAM: Sabak Bernam District Council (MDSB) must meet several criteria, including controlling more than 50 per cent of residential housing, to be upgraded to a municipal council, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said that the local authority (PBT) is the only one in the state still holding district council status.

Amirudin said for MDSB to achieve municipal council status, it must fulfil various criteria set by both the state government and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

“The challenge for Sabak Bernam is that it has a large rural area. The district has not yet reached a level where it can support PBT operations and monitoring, and it may fall outside KPKT’s scope.

“If it does (falls outside the KPKT’s scope), it means the district’s revenue and reserves are relatively low. So the state government should look into ways to boost the district, including through the Sabak Bernam Development Area (SABDA),” he told a press conference after the launch of the Publicity and Public Participation Programme for the Draft Local Plan of MDSB, Selangor 2025 (replacement) here today.

Selangor has 12 PBTs, including four with city status, seven with municipal status, and one that is still classified as a district council.

In the meantime, Amirudin said the proposed Selangor Rail Project, aimed at linking the northern part of the state with the Klang Valley, will be unveiled at the presentation of the 2025 State Budget.

“I will announce in the budget what our next steps are so that we can realise the project,” he said.

Regarding the Draft Local Plan for MDSB, Amirudin said it comprises five core elements with 17 development strategies and 176 development proposals covering projects, programmes, controls, and management measures to drive Sabak Bernam’s development.

In addition, six key development initiatives have been drawn up, covering agriculture and fisheries, economy and tourism, social and community empowerment, which are expected to have a positive impact on the development of Sabak Bernam district.