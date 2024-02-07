Mechanic charged with causing hurt to nephew

KOTA BHARU: A mechanic pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of causing hurt to his nephew and another person two years ago.

Idris Mat Hassan, 42, made the plea before Judge Zulkifli Ablah.

On the first count, he was charged with voluntarily causing hurt by using a machete on his nephew, Ahmad Azhar Ab Kadir, 46, in front of the house in Kampung Telong, Aur Telong, Bachok at 10.30 am on Nov 25, 2022.

He was also charged with causing hurt to Mohd Hasni Mohd Rezki Ramli, 39, on the same day, place and time.

The charge, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code provides imprisonment for one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, if found guilty.

On the third count, Idris was charged under Section 506 of the same law for criminal intimidation by going after Mohd Hasni in a Pajero car while armed with a machete at the same place, time and date.

The court allowed Idris, represented by lawyer Azeezi Nordin, bail of RM10,000 with one surety and set July 24 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Edabayu Subhan appeared for the prosecution.