Melaka police bust loan shark syndicate, arrest seven

MELAKA: Melaka police busted an ‘ah long’ (loan shark) syndicate targeting customers in Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, and Melaka after arresting seven individuals, including a woman, at Jalan Tun Perak on Tuesday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah stated that seven individuals, aged 18 to 48, were arrested at a condominium unit. They are believed to have offered loans ranging from RM500 to RM5,000 with an interest rate of up to 20 per cent per week.

“The investigation found that the syndicate had been operating at the premises for the past six months, advertising their loan offers through Facebook.

“They also contacted interested customers via WhatsApp before transferring money to their bank accounts online,” he said in a statement today.

Zainol added that customers were provided with a trusted mule account for loan repayment transactions.

He said the police also seized 14 mobile phones of various brands, three computers, one laptop, 21 bank cards, and cash amounting to RM1,213.

Checks revealed that four of the arrested individuals have various past criminal records.

“All suspects have been remanded for four days from today to assist in the investigation under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951,” he said.