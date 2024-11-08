Melaka set to become hub for promoting pineapples internationally

MELAKA:The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) will collaborate with the Melaka government to establish the state as a hub for promoting pineapples internationally, given its popularity among tourists from around the world.

LPNM chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said visitors to Melaka who had the chance to taste locally produced pineapples would act as ‘unofficial ambassadors’ in promoting the fruit, which is expected to be declared the national fruit by next year.

“Although Melaka is small and cannot cultivate pineapples on a large scale, it can play a crucial role in promoting this fruit due to its status as a popular tourist destination.

“The number of visitors to Melaka often doubles the local population, especially on weekends. Those who taste the pineapples will spread the word about the fruit’s taste and quality both within the country and abroad.”

He told reporters this after the state-level 2024 Malaysian Pineapple Day Tour launch, officiated by state Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh here last night.

Sheikh Umar Bagharib said that an initial step to establish Melaka as the national pineapple promotion centre was the opening of a pineapple collection hub for the central region, encompassing Melaka, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan, at the Jasin Correctional Centre last April.

He said the ‘sekali tanam, tiga kali tuai’ pineapple cultivation concept was also introduced at the centre, which has indirectly increased fruit production.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhamad Akmal said the state government is identifying several plots of land in Melaka that have the potential to be developed into agro-tourism areas specialising in pineapple cultivation, especially in rural areas.

He added that this initiative aims not only to boost the local economy but also to drive the state’s agro-tourism sector and provide tourists with diverse experiences during their stay in Melaka.

Earlier, during the programme, 1,500 free pineapples of the MD2 and Josepine varieties and 1,000 cups of cut pineapples were distributed to tourists around Stadthuys, the Samudera Museum and the Taming Sari Tower.