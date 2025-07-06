Malaysia to host World Tourism Day 2025 in Melaka, boosting tourism

MELAKA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi highlighted the significance of Malaysia hosting World Tourism Day 2025 in Melaka, calling it a visionary move to position the country as a leader in global tourism.

The event, scheduled for September 2025, will coincide with the World Tourism Conference 2025, reinforcing Melaka’s status as a key cultural and heritage destination.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that the occasion presents an opportunity to inspire the world, showcasing Malaysia’s readiness to lead in values-driven and meaningful travel.

“Let World Tourism Day in Melaka be the moment we inspire the world, showing that Malaysia is ready to lead, ready to welcome, and ready to shape the future of tourism,” he said.

The announcement was made during the pre-launch event in Banda Hilir, which also marked the 17th anniversary of Melaka’s recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage City. Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing delivered the speech on behalf of Ahmad Zahid.

Melaka’s tourism sector has already demonstrated strong performance, welcoming 15 million visitors in 2023 under the Visit Melaka Year 2024 campaign, generating RM12.68 billion in revenue. Ahmad Zahid stressed that Visit Malaysia 2026 will further elevate the industry, making tourism a key driver of sustainability and inclusivity.

Strategic collaborations with international partners are already underway. Ahmad Zahid noted recent discussions in London with trade leaders and airline representatives to boost UK tourist arrivals from 390,000 to 500,000. Last year, UK travellers contributed over RM2.5 billion, with potential to exceed RM3.3 billion with targeted efforts.

Malaysia’s reputation as a Muslim-friendly destination remains strong, ranking fifth globally and consistently performing well in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator. Ahmad Zahid called for continued public-private partnerships to strengthen Malaysia’s position as an innovative and future-ready tourism hub. - Bernama