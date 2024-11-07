Melaka sets sights on becoming National Pantun Repository

MELAKA: Melaka hopes to become the ‘Gedung Pantun Negara’ (National Pantun Repository) by compiling traditional pantun collections in an effort to preserve and elevate the Malay cultural heritage.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said this follows initiatives such as the Gerbang Pantun Melaka and One Village One Pantun programme, as well as efforts to empower pantun among school students, departments and government agencies.

“Pantun is a priceless gem that enriches the socio-cultural fabric of the community and is often used as a medium of conversation in various ceremonies and occasions, especially weddings.

“Therefore, efforts to conserve this heritage art will go on, such as through the Gerbang Pantun Melaka initiative, which provides a platform for preserving the best pantuns,” he told reporters after officiating the ‘Malam Sirih Bertepuk Pinang Menari’ in conjunction with the national-level Pantun Colloquium at the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) Auditorium in Ayer Keroh here last night.

Also present were the state Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) director-general Dr Hazami Jahari and JKKN’s Culture and Arts Sector deputy director Rosnan Nordin.

Ab Rauf said that under the Gerbang Pantun Melaka initiative, the state government has successfully created a database with 1,914 pantuns collected, covering categories of villages, schools, departments and government agencies.

“In addition, the state government plans to organise a Nusantara Pantun Competition to increase the number of programmes related to this heritage art,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the colloquium programme serves as a platform for researchers and art activists to share ideas and suggestions to further strengthen the uniqueness of pantun, ensuring its development alongside current technological advancements.

Themed ‘Membuanakan Pantun Khazanah Pusaka Bangsa’, the two-day programme involves 1,000 participants from various departments, agencies and public institutions.